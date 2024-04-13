CEO says yet to get complaint from Nilgiris election officer regarding his allegation

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday said he is yet to receive a complaint from P Saravanan, assistant expenditure observer for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency regarding his allegation that the returning officer is showing favouritism towards the DMK candidate A Raja.

“Till now, we have not received any representation from the AEO. However, based on media reports, I have sought a report from the district election officer. When it comes, I will inform the Election Commission of India,” the CEO told reporters at the secretariat. However, AEO Saravanan said he had sent a mail to the CEO and the ECI on April 10.

The CEO also said the complaint of Naam Tamilar Katchi regarding the difference in the Mike symbol given in the ECI website and the one being displayed in the EVMs has been forwarded to the ECI. The returning officer concerned has conveyed that according to the instructions of the ECI, they have to display the picture of the symbol that is given in the instruction book. The commission will decide on this.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officials’ Association announced a protest after the election officer for the Sulur assembly segment issued a memo to officers in flying squad and static surveillance team for not seizing any cash during vehicle checks so far.

‘Booth officers sending BJP leaders’ pictures’

Chennai: DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Friday complained with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo that three booth-level officers in Maduravoyal segment of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency are sending links on WhatsApp for downloading booth slips with pictures of BJP leaders and slogans.

“By opening the link, and entering the OTP and Voter ID number, the booth slip is delivered to the mobile number of the person concerned. The slip has pictures of BJP leaders and its alliance party leaders and slogans seeking votes for BJP. Booth slips are to be issued only by the district administrator,” Bharathi said in his complaint. Association president S Ramesh told TNIE that the election officers are functioning well in the field.