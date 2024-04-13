DGA Jaisankar ousted due to delay in clearing audit objections against staff?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu had relieved D Jaisankar, director general of audit (DGA) who oversaw the audit directorates of the state government, from his post due to the alleged delay caused by him in disposing of audit objections against officials in their service files. The delay triggered unrest among government staff, sources said. Jaisankar, originally attached to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office, was sent on deputation to Tamil Nadu in 2022.

Official sources also attributed Jaisankar’s repatriation to the CAG by the state to his decisions to centralise the operations of the audit directorates. As many as 69 officers in block development officer (BDOs) and assistant director rank could not be allowed to retire from service over the past 60 days across Tamil Nadu due to the delay in disposing of audit objections in their service files, an official said. The government’s decision is also seen as an attempt to pacify government employees as there has been a simmering discontentment over the creation of the DGA position by the state.

Jaisankar, an officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the audit functions of milk cooperatives, local funds, HR & CE and few other audit directorates in the state government. The post was created through a government order and not under any legislation. PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was the minister of finance when the position was created.