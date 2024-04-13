Female elephant succumbs to liver infection at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

ERODE: The 48-year-old female elephant that was being treated by the forest department at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) died on Thursday.

Post-mortem examination revealed liver infection as the cause of death. The pachyderm was found lying unconscious alongside a two year-old calf by frontline staff of the forest department around 8.40 am on Thursday.

Veterinarians could start treatment two hours later after the calf went away with another herd. Despite treatment, the elephant died on Thursday night. Post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday morning in the presence of Sathyamangalam DFO Yogesh Kulal.

It revealed that the animal had suffered liver infection, The carcass was later buried. “Elephants have this problem when they get old. Infections occur particularly targeting the liver. This elephant had lost 85 % of liver function,” a senior veterinarian said.

Forest staff are monitoring the calf that is moving around with a herd of seven elephants.