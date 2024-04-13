Karnataka officer among three cops killed in accident on Kilpennathur bypass

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A senior police officer from Karnataka and two policemen from Salem died on Thursday evening when their vehicle collided head-on with a government bus on Kilpennathur bypass. Two more police men sustained injuries in the incident and are receiving critical care in Tiruvannamalai District Government Hospital.

Sources said Special Force Assistant Commandant K Prabhakaran and security guard N Vittal (35) from Karnataka were deputed to Kancheepuram for election duty.

While they were returning to Salem along with Salem police personnel S Dinesh (29), Hemanth (42) and Jayakumar (37) on Thursday around 6 pm, their vehicle, driven by Dinesh, collided head-on with a government bus en route to Chennai via Kilpennathur.

Prabhakaran and Dinesh died on the spot, while Vittal succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Upon receiving the news, Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. The bodies of the two deceased were retrieved and sent to Tiruvannamalai District Government Hospital for autopsy.