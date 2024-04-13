Man arrested for murder of two minor brothers critical after suicide bid

DHARMAPURI: A 38-year-old truck driver who was arrested on late Thursday for the murder of two boys of Mundaspuravadai village in Nallampalli attempted suicide by holding railway power lines after trying to escape from the clutches of police.

Venkatesan (36) was arrested and remanded on Thursday for the murder of two brothers, aged 3 and 6.

The Adhiyamankottai police were about to transfer him to the Salem Central Jail on Friday when he escaped from the police and ran towards the back of the police station. He then climbed a railway power pole and touched the live electric wire, sustaining severe burn injuries.

The police personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the injured Venkatesan and sent him to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Venkatesan has sustained over 70% burn injuries. His condition is critical, said police sources.

Venkatesan murdered the two children after their mother refused to continue her extramarital affair with him, said police sources. Upset over the break-up, Venkatesan blamed the children for the end of the relationship and exacted revenge by killing them.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts contact help line 104)