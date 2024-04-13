Man lies down between tracks to escape train hit

TIRUPPUR : AN elderly man who tried to cross a railway track got stuck under a train engine in Tiruppur city on Thursday evening but survived the freak accident.

Balaiyya (67), a resident of Rakkiyapalayam, was on his way to meet his relatives in Kalampalayam. As he was attempting to cross the railway track, he saw an incoming train. In a desperate attempt to avoid getting hit he lay on the track, said railway police.

The loco pilot of the Jaipur-Coimbatore Superfast Express which was arriving on the track saw Balaiyya’s plight and immediately applied the brakes. But the train went over the man at a slow pace and he got caught under the engine.

The loco pilot and people who gathered there managed to pull him out and found him with minor injuries. They immediately called the ambulance rushed him to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The Tiruppur railway police registered a case.