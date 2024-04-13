MK Stalin active only inside Assembly, says EPS

SALEM : AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said Chief Minister M K Stalin was active only inside the legislative Assembly and neglecting other avenues where work should be done effectively.

Addressing a public meeting in Salem seeking votes for AIADMK candidate P Vignesh, he said Tamil Nadu’s debt reached an alarming situation, “During the AIADMK government, the debt was Rs 5.15 lakh crore, but in the three years of DMK government, it has increased to Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Even during the pandemic when there was no revenue to the government, we ran the show without burdening the people.”

Further, Palaniswami criticized the union governments for their inaction regarding the soaring prices of petrol and diesel, attributing the inflation to the hike in diesel prices. Also, Palaniswami said the DMK, upon forming the government in 2021, failed to fulfil its poll promise of reducing fuel prices. Stating that the DMK was an obstacle to the welfare of the poor, Palaniswami alleged that its policies and actions are driven by religious considerations.