New railway line from Tirunelveli to Sankarankovil, if INDIA bloc voted to power: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TENKASI: If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, then measures will be taken to construct a railway line from Tirunelveli to Sankarankovil via Alangulam, Surandai and Senthamaram, assured Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Friday. He was on a canvassing trail for Tenkasi DMK candidate Rani Srikumar in Tenkasi and Kadayanallur.



Addressing voters, Udhayanidhi said, "If voted to power, we will offer a stoppage in Keezha Kadayam for the trains coming from Chennai, Coimbatore and Kerala. Cold storage godowns will be set up for the benefit of lemon and flower farmers, and efforts will be initiated to desilt waterbodies."



Claiming that around three lakh women are recipients of the government's monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 in Tenkasi alone, the minister said, "All the eligible women who are yet to receive the assistance will be offered the same once the elections are over." He further blamed the AIADMK for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, abrogation of Article 370, and the triple talaq bill in the Parliament.



Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Madurai AIIMS project, Udhayanidhi said, "Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madurai AIIMS in 2019. After that, around six AIIMS institutions were constructed across the country. However, the construction of the Madurai AIIMS is yet to attain completion."