Revenue department told to identify land within Chennai for law college: TN to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the revenue department has been asked to identify suitable land for constructing the buildings for the government law college, which has been moved to far away places in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, within Chennai city limits.

The submission was made before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad when a petition filed by a student seeking to bring the college back to the city came up for hearing.

The state government also stated that a land parcel of about seven acres would be required for raising the infrastructure for the college which is currently functioning at Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur and Pudupakkam in Kancheepuram district.

When the counsel for the petitioner suggested that the college can be allowed to function from the same old building adjoining the Madras High Court, the bench said it does not want recurrence of untoward incidents which prompted the relocation.

After hearing the counsel, the bench then posted the matter to June 24 directing the government to submit a report on the identification of the land for the institution by then.