Safety match manufacturers halt production for 10 days over inaction against lighters

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to condemn the centre and state government for their alleged inaction over the unchecked circulation of cigarette lighters, which has dampened the business of safety matches, the safety match manufacturers in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts have called for a halt in production from April 13 to 21.



Manufacturers of safety matches have rued the huge quantities of match boxes that have piled up in Kovilpatti and other areas, amid a slide in sales in the north Indian states. This, they said, has been a result of unchecked supply of plastic lighters. Earlier, the central government had banned cigarette lighters, priced at Rs 20 and above, imported from China. However, the consignments have found their way into India through Nepal. Besides, many plastic lighter manufacturers have sprouted in the north, which is a direct blow to the sales of safety matches.



Plastic lighters have hijacked the market of safety matches in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Apart from being in high demand in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, plastic lighters have now trickled into the villages, said producers.



Highlighting the piling up of safety match stocks in warehouses, National Small Match Manufacturers Association Secretary VS Sethurathinam said that the accumulation of matches in huge quantities, in amalgamation with the rising mercury level, may as well cause a fire. Additionally, the war in Gaza has created a shortage in containers at the VO Chidambaram Port, thereby reducing chances of exports to European countries via the Red sea, he added.



Association president Paramasivam highlighted official apathy towards the needs of the safety match box manufacturers. He said, "Even though the state and centre have heeded to their needs, officials do not exhibit interest in controlling movement of banned lighters." As a result, manufacturers in Kovilpatti, Kadalayur, Ettayapuram, Kazhugumalai, Vilathikulam, and Ilayrasanendhal areas in Thoothukudi, and Sankarankovil, Kuruvikulam, and Thiruvengadam of Tenkasi district will halt production for 10 days, said Sethurathinam.