Shoolagiri villagers get promise of government action after poll boycott threat

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Ootaiyappan Kottai village near Shoolagiri threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election over lack of basic amenities like water and road. They hoisted black flag atop their houses on Friday to draw the attention of the authorities. They have gone back on their stand after officials stepped in and promised to look into the issues flagged.

“Ootaiyappan Kottai in Melumalai Panchayat has over 35 houses with a population of about 120 people. The residents are Adi-Dravidar families staying here for over six decades. We have been demanding road facilities for many years. We need to pass through either ‘patta’ land or via a mud path in the forest,” said a villager named D Vijay (30).

He also said the village has to depend on water supply from nearby Errandapalli village. The lack of an anganwadi is another issue.

“A borewell was sunk a few months ago, but power connection was not given. The water scarcity would be solved if we could operate the borewell after getting power connection. Even in the last assembly election we had announced a poll boycott. Thereafter, a mud road was laid with the support of the panchayat. Over 20 children are sent to Periyagudhibala anganwadi centre,” Vijay further said.

Following the announcement of the poll boycott, revenue department officials reached the village and assured to solve their grievances in a phased manner now and after the election.

Shoolagiri Tahsildar G Sakthivel told TNIE that after revenue officials visited the village, people came to the taluk office and assurance was given to address the issues raised. Shoolagiri Block Development Officer Murugan said “electricity connection for the borewell will be given tomorrow (Saturday). For the anganwadi centre, a survey was already taken across the block about the need for new one and to identify centres which needed to be repaired. Once funds are sanctioned a new anganwadi will be constructed. For road issues, the matter will be discussed with forest department officials. The rural development agency personnel will visit the village on Saturday.”