Staying cool in the heat of election campaigning

COIMBATORE: With campaigning on its last leg, the political tempperature in Tamil Nadu has gone up by a few degrees. Despite the social media influence, candidates continue to prefer and stick to the traditional way of election campaigning by travelling on open jeeps or vans on the road for canvassing. But the scorching summer has forced candidates to take a cautious approach in going all out to woo voters. The fear of heat stroke, dehydration and skin issues has made candidates and workers take a break during the afternoon from the gruelling rallies, door-to-door canvassing, and public meetings.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, some have shown resilience and are distributing pamphlets and taking part in street-corner meetings as voting day draws near. However, many have opted for early morning or late evening rallies, while others provide ample refreshments and shade for supporters.

Political parties stop their campaigning as soon as the clock hits 12 PM and resume by 4 PM. Some even stop by 11 AM . With just days left for campaigning to end, parties are preserving the best for the home run.

"Of course, it is challenging to campaign in the hot summer. But the energy displayed by our candidate makes us all of us march forward without a second thought. We have been using umbrellas, towels and caps to beat the heat. Apart from that, everyone is distributed with plenty of fluids like water bottles, juice and watermelons to stay hydrated during the campaigns. Also, this is an important phase for us and making our candidate victorious is our primary goal," said A Muthu, a cadre in Kavundampalayam.

Union minister L Murugan, who is contesting in the cool climes of Nilgiris, said he has to visit plains in the assembly segments of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore and Avinashi in Tirupur and Bhavanisagar in Erode where the heat is intense . The weather in the plains is different from the hilly regions. So he consumes ginger water at regular intervals while campaigning in order to prevent throat dryness. His personal assistants said they avoid offering soft drinks, tender coconut ir cold water to him. Also, they frequently have to eat fruits during the campaigns to remain energetic.

With mercury starting to rise at the onset of April, the Health Department officials issued a few guidelines to stay safe. Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean Dr A Nirmala said, "Due to the scorching heat, one may get affected with heat stroke, dehydration, boils, skin rashes, chickenpox and other skin-related problems. There are many ways to prevent health ailments. First and foremost, one must try and avoid going out in the sun. And mainly, one must drink a lot of fluids like water and fruit juices to keep themselves hydrated. Also, when going out or travelling in the sun, one must use a good sunscreen to safeguard their skin. And wearing cotton clothes can also help."

Nutritionists and diet experts recommend a list of foods to consume in this scorching summer season to prevent getting affected by heat strokes.

S Gokila, a nutritionist in Periyanaickenpalayam told TNIE, "As temperature rises, staying nourished and hydrated is crucial. Incorporating seasonal foods into one's diet can boost energy levels and support overall health during the summer months. Leafy greens like spinach and kale, rich in vitamins and antioxidants, top the list, along with hydrating fruits such as watermelon and berries. One must drink a lot of water and tender coconut as the latter is rich in potassium. Instead of eating a heavy meal during the day, one can opt for a bowl of fruit salad which would help them keep energised and fresh. Also consuming a lot of citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, grapes and water-rich fruits like watermelon and muskmelon is a must to beat the summer heat."