Tamil Nadu government has burdened people with taxes: GK Vasan

DHARMAPURI : Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan campaigned in Deevattipatti on Friday along with PMK candidate Annadurai. Addressing the gathering, Vasan said the DMK government had added to the burden of people by increasing electricity tariff as well as tax on property and water.

Vasan articulated specific development goals for Salem, advocating for improvements in airport infrastructure while ensuring the protection of farmers’ interests. Also, he proposed restructuring of the contentious Cauvery river interlinking project. He pledged to remove onerous water tax regulations and the controversial Sungam flyover on the Salem-Omalur road.

Later campaigning for PMK candidate Sowmiya Anbumani in Thoppur, Dharmapuri, he said, “The NDA will win for the third successive term and Narendra Modi will yet again become the Prime Minister. The BJP government has brought many successful schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana providing free homes and LPG connection for the people. Through the PM Kisan scheme farmers are provided Rs 6,000 every year. To ensure such schemes benefit the people, we must choose the BJP.”

Targeting the DMK, Vasan said, “The DMK has been providing Rs 1,000 to some under the Kalaignar Mahalor Urimal Thittam, but this money goes directly to TASMAC. Further, the DMK government has been claiming that they are number one, yes in terms of crime, and drug trafficking. It is number one for all the wrong reasons. So people must avoid voting for DMK.”