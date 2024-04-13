Unemployment at its peak due to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

‘Modi has done nothing for people but everything for Adani’

“The RSS has been systematically attacking India to destroy our Constitution and the country’s democracy,” Rahul said.

Reiterating his attack on the Adani issue, the Congress leader said, “Modi has done nothing for people but done everything for Adani.” Modi and Adani politics created two India --- one for billionaires and another for poor people. The moment I raised Adani issue in Parliament, they took away my Lok Sabha membership and my house, he said.

“Adani wanted the Bombay Airport. The past owner of the airport was raided by the CBI and the ownership was changed to Adani within a few weeks. Adani takes anything he wants in the county through Modi government,” Gandhi said.

Calling the electoral bond as the biggest scam of the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said BJP got thousands of crores from companies through electoral bonds by using investigating agencies. “Soon after paying money through electoral bonds, the cases on companies that donated money to BJP through these bonds were closed. In other cases, companies were given large contracts after their payment to the BJP through the bonds,” he said. If Modi returns to power, there won’t be normal elections in the country, Rahul said.

Talking about the medical entrance exam, NEE T, Rahul said state governments will be allowed to decide on their own if this exam is needed in their states or not. He also assured minimum support price to farmers. “At least 30 farmers are dying by suicide daily in India. The Narendra Modi-led central government waived off Rs.16 lakh crore of loan to rich people.

We will waive off farm loans. Also, women living below poverty line will be given `1 lakh financial assistance each year. Women will get 50 % reservation in government jobs and reservation will be provided in Lok Sabha seats too,” he said.

Hailing leaders of Tamil Nadu, including Periyar, CN Annadurai, Kamaraj and M Karunanidhi, Rahul said, “Congress party decided to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu as you have shown the rest of the country how to walk on the path of social justice.”

When Modi came to Tamil Nadu he said he likes Tamil and dosa in Tamil Nadu but after returning to Delhi he starts speaking about one nation, one language, Rahul said.

“Modi is saying one nation, one leader and one language. But Tamil is not inferior to any other language. We will not allow the attack on Tamil language and Tamils. There can be no India without Tamil, Bengali and large numbers of other languages that people of India speak,” he added. Rahul further said the BJP government is using the central agencies including Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and I-T department as a weapon against the opposition party leaders and pointed out to the arrest of CMs and freezing of the bank accounts of the Congress party.