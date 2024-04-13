'We are a neglected lot': Narikuravars' rising distrust in democratic process

PUDUCHERRY: What began as a voter motivation drive, during Collector-cum-District Election Officer A Kulothungan's visit to the Narikuravar colony in Lawspet on Friday, turned into a platform for the community to voice out their long-standing grievances, lack of access to basic facilities, and their dwindling faith in the democratic process.

Kulothungan told TNIE that of the 500 eligible voters in the area, which has so far recorded a low voter turnout, only 100 to 150 people have voted in the previous elections.

“We are a neglected lot,” lamented one Kasthuri (29). None of the representatives remember us, she said, after getting elected. "Even when we approach them, they do not bother."

Lack of proper housing conditions was among the pressing issues highlighted by the community, as most of the buildings were 15-16 years old and in a dilapidated state. "Walls have developed cracks and collapse often; water drips from roofs during rains. Those who grew up and now have families of their own are forced to live in makeshift shelters," she said.