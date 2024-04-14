55-year-old man sets home on fire; kills self, wife & son in TN

SIVAGANGA : Suspected to have been upset with his family members for not caring for him, a 55-year-old man set his own house and wife on fire before immolating himself at Karaikudi early on Saturday. Their son, who attempted to save the couple from the inferno, also succumbed to burn injuries later in the day. The deceased were identified as A Thangaraj, Latha (48), and son T Naveen Kumar (32).

According to police sources, Thangaraj was reportedly upset with his family as he felt that they had been ignoring him for long. On Friday, an argument ensued between the couple. In the wee hours of Saturday, Thangaraj reportedly set his wife and the house on fire, before setting himself alight.