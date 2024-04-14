Agro chamber demands politicos to give promises to ensure growth of agri-based industries

MADURAI: In view of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged politicos to give solid assurances to resolve the issues that remain major hurdles in the growth of agri-based industries in Madurai. In a press release, S Rethinavelu, Founder and President of Agro Food Chamber, expressed concerned over the decline in the number of people actively engaging in agriculture and sought special measures to address the issue.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, around 46% of the country's population are engaged in agriculture and related activities. However, as a consequence of the perception that agriculture is not a profitable activity, the number of people engaging in agricultural operations is dipping sharply. Nowadays, the youth are not interested in agriculture and it is not a good sign for the economic development of our country. Economic forecasters opine that only India and China will be able to provide food to the entire world in the future and such is the potential of agriculture, the release read.

It also stated that the central government should provide more attention towards the development of the agricultural and value-added food products manufacturing sectors in the coming days. Considering this, the agro chamber suggested certain constructive assurances to be given by political parties in their poll campaigns and manifestos, so as to attract more people from different walks of life.