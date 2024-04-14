AIADMK cadre will join Dhinakaran once polls get over: TN BJP chief

‘NDA will revert ban on sea cucumber trade’

Later that day, Annamalai reached Ramanathapuram to campaign for O Panneerselvam. Election flying squads inspected the helicopter to ensure that no cash or gifts were being transported.

Annamalai said Ramanathapuram constituency is close to the prime minister, which is why a leader like Panneerselvam is contesting there. He spoke about the Katchatheevu row and explained about the RTI details which were released by the BJP earlier. “The NDA will retrieve Katchatheevu to restore the rights of the fishers and prevent their arrests,” he added. Claiming that DMK leader TR Baalu imposed a ban on sea cucumber trade, he assured the issue will be addressed to help fishers. He alleged that the Jal Jeevan scheme was not properly implemented in the district.

‘Annamalai will disappear after LS poll’

Thoothukudi: AIADMK Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju said that Annamalai himself will disappear after the polls. He said that the BJP leader should instead focus on winning in Coimbatore. On Annamalai’s comment that AIADMK would have won the 2021 elections if it had allied with AMMK, he said the party was dethroned only due to its alliance with BJP. “Had we taken the decision to leave, we would have retained power,” he said.