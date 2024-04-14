Campaign trail heats up: Candidates link poll symbols to promises and culture in TN

TIRUCHY : Keen on etching their poll symbol among voters, candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election and those canvassing for them are going all out to promote it by attaching catchy context whenever they set out campaigning.
Take for instance Durai Vaiko, the DMK-led alliance candidate for Tiruchy parliamentary constituency, who has been allotted the ‘matchbox’ symbol. In order to make the masses remember the symbol allotted to the MDMK principal secretary, DMK leader and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi while canvassing for his alliance partner links the ‘matchbox’ with a promise in the DMK’s election manifesto.
In his campaign speech, Poyyamozhi told voters, “In 2014, an LPG cylinder cost around Rs 400. In 10 years of the BJP’s rule, the price skyrocketed to Rs 1,100. Our leader MK Stalin in the manifesto has promised to supply cylinders at Rs 500 each once the INDIA bloc is elected to power.”
“This will happen only if you press the blue button beside the ‘matchbox’ symbol on the EVM on polling day. After that, you all can get cylinders at Rs 500 each following which you will light the gas stove with this matchbox only,” added Poyyamozhi while showing a matchbox to the gathering.
Similarly, IJK leader TR Paarivendhar, who is contesting from Perambalur constituency on a BJP ticket, invokes divinity for the public to connect with the ‘lotus’ symbol better. The constituency’s incumbent MP in his campaign speeches claim that he has enabled 1,500 students from a modest background to pursue free higher education at his educational institution. He also promises of another 1500 students benefiting from the charity were the public to re-elect him.
Paarivendhar then goes on to asks the masses: “Who is the god of education?” To this, people shout, “Saraswathi”.
He then continues, “Goddess Saraswathi sits on a lotus flower. If you all really want your children to pursue higher education at no cost, you should cast vote for ‘lotus’.”
In Chidambaram constituency, those canvassing votes for VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan—another leader of the INDIA bloc—link his election symbol of ‘pot’ with the artefacts unearthed during archeological excavations, including at Keezhadi. They go on to say, “The excavations point out that ‘pot’ symbolises the ancient, rich Tamil culture. It is the BJP that tries to spoil our culture. In order to protect it and the language, you should cast your vote for ‘pot’.”