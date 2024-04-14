Campaign trail heats up: Candidates link poll symbols to promises and culture in TN

TIRUCHY : Keen on etching their poll symbol among voters, candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election and those canvassing for them are going all out to promote it by attaching catchy context whenever they set out campaigning.

Take for instance Durai Vaiko, the DMK-led alliance candidate for Tiruchy parliamentary constituency, who has been allotted the ‘matchbox’ symbol. In order to make the masses remember the symbol allotted to the MDMK principal secretary, DMK leader and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi while canvassing for his alliance partner links the ‘matchbox’ with a promise in the DMK’s election manifesto.

In his campaign speech, Poyyamozhi told voters, “In 2014, an LPG cylinder cost around Rs 400. In 10 years of the BJP’s rule, the price skyrocketed to Rs 1,100. Our leader MK Stalin in the manifesto has promised to supply cylinders at Rs 500 each once the INDIA bloc is elected to power.”

“This will happen only if you press the blue button beside the ‘matchbox’ symbol on the EVM on polling day. After that, you all can get cylinders at Rs 500 each following which you will light the gas stove with this matchbox only,” added Poyyamozhi while showing a matchbox to the gathering.