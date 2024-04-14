Chennai MPs used 100 per cent MPLADS funds with focus on bus shelter projects

Of these, 24 are construction of bus shelters. At Stanley Nagar on CB road in Royapuram, two new bus shelters were set up on either side of the road by spending Rs 20 lakh in 2022.

However, only 44c route bus stops here, and there were hardly any takers when TNIE visited the spot. Kumari (name changed), 54, who lives right opposite the bus shelter said, “There are no buses other than 44c and 157 (because of a temporary detour) that stop here. Why do we need a shelter when there aren’t any buses? We don’t even have a direct connection to Central.”

According to residents there, many take a share auto to Mint bus terminus to take their regular buses to work.

At Kasimedu, the MP had constructed three new bus shelters on the Ennore express road. Jayaraj S, an auto driver, said that a bus shelter already existed in the location, and in 2022 it was rebuilt using stainless steel railings. “There was a concrete shelter here and it was already functional. The new shelter is definitely welcome but it wasn’t the need of the hour. The roads have not been relaid in years and are only repaired from time to time,” he said. The other bus shelter constructed near Kamaraj Nagar was unanimously welcomed by residents, as no shelter existed before and commuters had to wait on the roadside.