Dharmapuri election heats up with three-way Vanniyar vote split surprising candidate shifts

Jevin Selwyn Henry @ Dharmapuri

hen Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) initially announced party’s Dharmapuri East district secretary Arasangam as their candidate in the constituency for the 2024 parliamentary election, poll pundits presumed that the region will see only a two-cornered fight — between the Dravidian majors. In a major twist to the plot, PMK changed its candidate and fielded Sowmiya Anbumani (53), president of Pasumai Thayagam and wife of party chief Anbumani Ramadoss. Now, the constituency is witnessing a three-cornered fight between Sowmiya; DMK’s A Mani (55), the deputy district secretary of Dharmapuri West; and AIADMK’s Dr R Ashokan (34), son of the party’s Dharmapuri town secretary, P Ravi.

Many were left baffled when DMK fielded Mani instead of the incumbent MP DNV S Senthilkumar as the latter was quite popular as he brought in several projects, including Hogenakkal Drinking Water Phase-2, fluorosis mitigation, and elevating highway in Thoppur and Dharmapuri-Morappur interlinking railway line.

As caste equation plays a major role here with Vanniyars being a significant vote bank, the three major alliances have fielded candidates from this community. Thus, it is expected that the Vanniyar votes would be divided between the three parties. DMK and AIADMK cadres are confident that they would gain the support of minority communities, including the Dalits. PMK is likely to lose out on this, especially because of its alliance with the BJP.