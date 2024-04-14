ECI organises quiz contest for college students in Chennai

CHENNAI : As part of its ongoing voter outreach initiatives, the Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a quiz competition for college students in Chennai. Terming the low voter turnout in Chennai as “urban apathy”, the ECI directed the district election office in Chennai to undertake special outreach initiatives.

Around 150 students from 30 colleges in Chennai participated in the quiz competition. The top three teams were awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the competition and told college students about the importance of voting.

“First time voters should consider it as their duty to cast their votes. Students should encourage their families and friends to come out and vote in large numbers,” Radhakrishnan said.