EPS' AIADMK will cease to exist after June 4: TN BJP chief

THENI/ RAMANATHAPURAM: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK will cease to exist after June 4 as all the party cadres will side with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, TN BJP chief K Annamalai said on Saturday. Campaigning for Dhinakaran in Theni, Annamalai alleged that Palaniswami is running a party for contractors and has selected candidates who will favour these contractors. “After the election, the Palaniswami-led AIADMK will cease to exist as the cadres will join Dhinakaran, who is set to win,” Annamalai said.

"During the 2019 elections, the NDA faced a defeat as AIADMK and DMK leaders devised a plan in this regard. During the 2021 elections, the AIADMK lost since they kept Dhinakaran out of the alliance. Had Dhinakaran been a part of the alliance, MK Stalin would not have become the chief minister. Now that the AMMK is in an alliance with the BJP, it will emerge victorious,” he said.

Annamalai also charged at the DMK government, claiming that they made no significant achievements during their tenure, but are only advertising themselves.