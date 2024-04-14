EPS' AIADMK will cease to exist after June 4: TN BJP chief

THENI/ RAMANATHAPURAM: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK will cease to exist after June 4 as all the party cadres will side with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, TN BJP chief K Annamalai said on Saturday. Campaigning for Dhinakaran in Theni, Annamalai alleged that Palaniswami is running a party for contractors and has selected candidates who will favour these contractors. “After the election, the Palaniswami-led AIADMK will cease to exist as the cadres will join Dhinakaran, who is set to win,” Annamalai said.
"During the 2019 elections, the NDA faced a defeat as AIADMK and DMK leaders devised a plan in this regard. During the 2021 elections, the AIADMK lost since they kept Dhinakaran out of the alliance. Had Dhinakaran been a part of the alliance, MK Stalin would not have become the chief minister. Now that the AMMK is in an alliance with the BJP, it will emerge victorious,” he said.
Annamalai also charged at the DMK government, claiming that they made no significant achievements during their tenure, but are only advertising themselves.
‘NDA will revert ban on sea cucumber trade’
Later in the afternoon, Annamalai reached Ramanathapuram via helicopter to campaign for O Panneerselvam, who is contesting in the elections as a part of the NDA. Election flying squads inspected the helicopter to ensure that no cash or gifts were being transported.
Canvassing votes for Panneerselvam, Annamalai said Ramanathapuram constituency is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is why a leader like Panneerselvam is contesting here. He also spoke about the Katchatheevu row and explained about the RTI details which were released by the BJP earlier.
Annamalai also stated that both the Congress and the DMK gave away Katchatheevu and betrayed Tamil fishermen. “The NDA will retrieve Katchatheevu to restore the rights of the fishers and prevent their arrests,” he added.
Claiming that DMK leader TR Baalu prevented the sea cucumber trade and imposed a ban on the same, Annamalai assured that the issue will be addressed to help fishers in the area. He further alleged that the Jal Jeevan scheme was not correctly implemented in the district.
Annamalai also spoke about the development works carried out by the BJP in Ramanathapuram district and assured that the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking project will be completed by the NDA.