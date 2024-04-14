‘EPS can’t run the party if he acts against Modi’: TN CM Stalin

Stalin added, “Palaniswami cannot run a party or do politics if he acts against Modi, as BJP is executing the entire drama starting from ‘Dharma Utham’ in which they expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, got separated from V K Sasikala, Panneerselvam contesting from Ramanathapuram and TTV Dhinakaran contesting from Theni and directing Palaniswami to face the election alone. These are all the BJP high command’s conspiracy and I will ensure that the BJP government will fall on the ground.”

He also said that Tiruppur will become like Manipur if the BJP is voted to power since they are known for creating riots and not respecting people in the name of authority.

Stalin further said, “Tiruppur BJP party functionaries attacked a woman for questioning about GST. This is the respect they give to women. Industries will run wherever it is calm and if the BJP comes to power, growth will be lost, and it won’t be easy to run industries. Modi is injurious to the house and country.”