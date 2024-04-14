Expelled DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq injected Rs 40 cr drug money into films, assets, says ED

CHENNAI : More than Rs 40 crore allegedly earned through drug trafficking was “injected” by Jaffer Sadiq and entities suspected to be linked to him into film production, hospitality, and real estate, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday.

The ED made these claims in an official statement issued by it following the raids carried out by the agency in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchy on April 9 in places linked to Jaffer Sadiq who was recently sacked from the ruling DMK.

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The money laundering case stems from separate NCB and Customs Department complaints filed against Sadiq. The search operation carried out by the ED targeted residences and businesses allegedly linked to entities facilitating the laundering of cash generated by Sadiq. Sources said the cash was layered through specific financiers before being injected into various sectors like movie production, hospitality industry, and acquiring of immovable properties.