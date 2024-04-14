Faded fingerprints fail dhobis at PDS shops in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY : It’s a hot summer day in Alagiripuram by the banks of Kollidam river in Tiruchy. Standing knee-deep in water, M Ganesan rinses a cloth, wrings it and throws it on to a pile of damp clothes kept in a bucket near him. Hundreds of dhobis like M Ganesan, who live in Alagiripuram are battling a unique challenge.

They struggle to get essential items from ration shops as the scanner does not register their fingerprints (dhobis often lose their fingerprints due to the chemicals used in washing). The discharge of untreated sewage into the stream and fewer job opportunities for their children are the other pressing issues the dhobis deal with year in, year out.

Over 300 dhobi families live at Alagiripuram, a place resembling collective penury, as almost all of them eke out a living by washing clothes. Only in the recent decades has the settlement seen graduates emerging but they are unable to find suitable jobs. They have lost their fingerprints due to hours of washing away dirt from clothes, using chemicals with bare hands, every day for years. With the same worn-out fingers, they are poised to press the EVM button on April 19 in hope that their vote will bring about a change in their lives.

When asked about their expectations from the new government, M Ganesan said, “For all of us, there is one big problem that is spoiling our livelihoods and health for the past 23 years—Discharge of untreated sewage into the Kollidam by the Tiruchy corporation.”