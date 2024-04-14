Fruit and flower prices surge on festival demand in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Prices of fruits and flowers have skyrocketed in the city markets on Saturday in view of the increased demand for the traditional new year festivities.

Tamil New Year (Chithirai Kani) and Vishu (Malayalam New Year) are marked on Sunday. People were seen thronging the flower, fruit, and vegetable markets on Saturday, but many were disappointed with the high prices of flowers.

J Hari Priya, a resident of Vysial Street said, “The traders have deliberately increased the prices and have been selling it for a high price without second thoughts. People are not even bargaining as it is a festive season. One kilogram of orange costs Rs 120 and mangoes cost Rs 140. The prices of apples and pomegranates have gone up to Rs 200 to 240 per kg. Green grapes are sold at Rs 100 per kg. Even the seasonal fruit jackfruit costs Rs 100 per kg which is unacceptable.”