Fruit and flower prices surge on festival demand in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Prices of fruits and flowers have skyrocketed in the city markets on Saturday in view of the increased demand for the traditional new year festivities.
Tamil New Year (Chithirai Kani) and Vishu (Malayalam New Year) are marked on Sunday. People were seen thronging the flower, fruit, and vegetable markets on Saturday, but many were disappointed with the high prices of flowers.
J Hari Priya, a resident of Vysial Street said, “The traders have deliberately increased the prices and have been selling it for a high price without second thoughts. People are not even bargaining as it is a festive season. One kilogram of orange costs Rs 120 and mangoes cost Rs 140. The prices of apples and pomegranates have gone up to Rs 200 to 240 per kg. Green grapes are sold at Rs 100 per kg. Even the seasonal fruit jackfruit costs Rs 100 per kg which is unacceptable.”
In the Coimbatore flower market one kg of chrysanthemum was sold for Rs 450 to 500, jasmine was sold at Rs 600 to 800, rotana at Rs 500 to 600, oleander at Rs 400 to 500 and roses at Rs 500.
Speaking to TNIE, V Manimaran, a fruit trader from the Poo Market area, said, “The demand for fruits always goes high during the Chithirai Kani festival every year. This year, the fruit prices have increased due to heavy demand from people. Thanks to the scorching summer heat, the inflow of fruits is very low, hence the price hike. This festival season has taken both the demand and prices further up. The prices will slightly drop next week.”