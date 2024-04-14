It's star war in TN's Theni heartland for Lok Sabha polls

The constituency that saw 17 Lok Sabha elections so far has seen AIADMK winning eight times, Congress five times, DMK twice and Swatantra Party and Indian Union Muslim League winning one time each. In the last Assembly election, AIADMK won from Usilampatti and Bodinayakanur, and the remaining four assembly segments were bagged by DMK.

Coming to 2024, there are a total of 25 candidates in Lok Sabha poll fray. DMK has fielded Thanga Tamilselvan (63), who has won from Andipatti assembly seat in 2011 and 2016 with a margin of 30,196 votes and 21,031 votes respectively.

Giving a tough fight to Tamilselvan this time is AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (60), AIADMK veteran VT Narayanasamy (64), who has been a party member for the last 40 years, and NTK candidate Dr J Madhan (45).

Dhinakaran is not a new face in Theni. He had started his political career as an AIADMK candidate by constesting from Periyakulam Lok Sabha constituency in 1999, winning by a margin of 45,806 votes. However in 2004 Lok Sabha election, he lost Theni seat by a margin of 21,155 votes. Though he won in RK Nagar assembly by-election with a huge margin of 40,707 votes in 2016 following J Jayalalithaa’s death, he could not make the mark at 2021 Kovilpatti assembly fight, losing by a margin of 12,403 votes.

Tamilselvan was an MLA from Andipatti thrice (2001, 2001, 2016), and is currently the DMK Theni North secretary. He had also served as a Rajya Sabha MP. Since he was an MLA from Andipatti constituency in 2001-2002 period and had worked as the district secretary of AIADMK, he has a good reputation here. Adding to his popularity is the fact that he is a native of Narayana Thevan patti, located in Uthamapalayam.