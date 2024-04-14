Leopard on prowl: Forest department now extends search to Perambalur

Pointing out the department’s surveys showing the leopard travelling 10 km a day, the DFO said, “Based on that, we have set up a new cage in Vayalapadi. Also, two of the cages already set up were not removed as there was no information about the leopard's movement for two days. It is also possible that the animal is lurking in Sendurai.”

"If this leopard crosses Vayalapadi, it is likely to move to Pachamalai in Perambalur district or divert to Cuddalore via Vellaru or to the Kalvarayans in Kallakurichi district,” he added.

On whether the leopard is the same as the one spotted in Mayiladuthurai, the DFO said that a DNA test has been performed using the samples of the leopard spotted there. “But so far no trace of that leopard has been found here. We are searching for its hair samples too to confirm whether it is the same leopard or a new one. A team of 50 forest officials from Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Pollachi districts are engaged in the search operation," he added.