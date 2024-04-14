Melma protests may spoil party for the DMK in Arani

TIRUVANNAMALAI : The walls of Kurumbur village in Cheyyar taluk of Tiruvannamalai remain starkly plain, mirroring the subdued atmosphere prevailing in the 11 surrounding villages. Despite the Lok Sabha campaigns peaking in most places, the ruling DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ has failed to shine in these villages. Melma’s Koot Road was the epicentre of the intense protests that erupted last year against the government’s plans to procure 3,000 acres of land for the expansion of the SIPCOT industrial park.
While the 7,000 to 8,000 votes in these villages may not have a significant impact on poll outcomes, people in the 11 villages are resolute about their opposition to the DMK. “We did not allow DMK candidates in our villages. We also stopped cadre from painting symbols on our walls and hoisting flags,” said S Kumar, a farmer.
Despite this resistance, the DMK made efforts to campaign on Melma’s Koot Road, a thoroughfare for the 11 villages. Sources said DMK’s ally Congress had attempted to campaign in the area.
The outrage stems from the government’s high-handedness in quelling the protests and the invocation of the Goondas Act against a few protesters, which was subsequently revoked. Protests against the project are nearing the 300th day, even as the intensity has diminished. People from the villages take turns to appear at the protest site every day between 8:30 pm and 10 pm. “Vada Aalapirandhan villagers are ready to boycott the polls, while others have mixed feelings. The people’s mood will be clear at the last minute,” said R Dineshkumar, a villager.
The PMK seems to be making the best of this anti-DMK stance. Their support among farmers has been bolstered by their solidarity during protests and promises to halt land acquisition. “We prioritise the land acquisition issue over national concerns. Whoever supports us will earn our support,” said K Balaraman, a farmer.
In five of the 11 villages visited by TNIE, door-to-door campaigning by the NTK and symbols and flags of PMK could be seen. “I used to vote for the DMK, but not anymore as they arrested my son for participating in the protests,” said V Kuttyammal, a villager.
Farmer and activist Arul Arumugam, who played a key role in the stir said, “The DMK should realise that if they engage in anti-people activities, it will lead to anti-incumbency sentiments. The AIADMK also engaged in anti-farmer activities during their rule. The PMK has opposed the NLC project’s land acquisition but is in alliance with the BJP which brought in the farmer’s bills. The party is exploiting the innocence of the people. There seems to be no clear option for voters, but opting to boycott the elections will be like walking on a knife’s edge.”