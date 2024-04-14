Melma protests may spoil party for the DMK in Arani

The PMK seems to be making the best of this anti-DMK stance. Their support among farmers has been bolstered by their solidarity during protests and promises to halt land acquisition. “We prioritise the land acquisition issue over national concerns. Whoever supports us will earn our support,” said K Balaraman, a farmer.

In five of the 11 villages visited by TNIE, door-to-door campaigning by the NTK and symbols and flags of PMK could be seen. “I used to vote for the DMK, but not anymore as they arrested my son for participating in the protests,” said V Kuttyammal, a villager.

Farmer and activist Arul Arumugam, who played a key role in the stir said, “The DMK should realise that if they engage in anti-people activities, it will lead to anti-incumbency sentiments. The AIADMK also engaged in anti-farmer activities during their rule. The PMK has opposed the NLC project’s land acquisition but is in alliance with the BJP which brought in the farmer’s bills. The party is exploiting the innocence of the people. There seems to be no clear option for voters, but opting to boycott the elections will be like walking on a knife’s edge.”