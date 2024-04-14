Opposition leaders’ phones being tapped, says AIADMK leader EPS

CHENNAI : The opposition AIADMK has submitted a petition to the Election Commission of India, alleging illegal tapping of phones of opposition leaders, particularly those associated with the AIADMK, by the state intelligence officials.

A petition submitted by the party’s advocate wing secretary I S Inbadurai to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that they have been informed that Senthivelan, IG, state intelligence wing, has been using an illegal phone interception/hacking software manufactured by an Israeli firm to target opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu. To substantiate his charge, he cited recent news reports from foreign media that stated that a Pegasus-like software is being used in India to target select people.