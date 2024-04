COIMBATORE : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the people of this country as his family and approves government schemes for all without any political bias. She was speaking at a meeting at Avinashi in Tirupur district on Saturday.

Interacting with woman supporters during a campaign for Nilgiris BJP candidate L Murugan, Sitharaman said Modi has provided schemes for all including those who have not voted for BJP.

Referring to the eligibility criteria in the DMK’s Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, she said that the Modi government will not act like DMK and it will not disrespect women by keeping them in a key post.