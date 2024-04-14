PM Modi successfully taking forward Tamil culture: Amit Shah

KANNIYAKUMARI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been carrying forward the Tamil language, culture and Tamil pride across the country and the globe, and has been doing so successfully, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

During a roadshow held in Thuckalay to canvass votes for BJP’s Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha candidate Pon Radhakrishnan and Vilavancode assembly by-election candidate VS Nandhini, Shah started his speech by chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Expressing his regret for not being able to speak in Tamil, Shah pledged to make an effort to speak Tamil within four years.