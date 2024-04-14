PM Modi successfully taking forward Tamil culture: Amit Shah

KANNIYAKUMARI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been carrying forward the Tamil language, culture and Tamil pride across the country and the globe, and has been doing so successfully, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
During a roadshow held in Thuckalay to canvass votes for BJP’s Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha candidate Pon Radhakrishnan and Vilavancode assembly by-election candidate VS Nandhini, Shah started his speech by chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.
Expressing his regret for not being able to speak in Tamil, Shah pledged to make an effort to speak Tamil within four years.
Alleging that the ‘corrupt’ AIADMK and DMK have been preventing the development of Tamil Nadu, Shah urged people to chase away these parties and make way for the BJP’s victory. “The DMK hurt the sentiments of crores of Tamils by speaking against the Sanatana Dharma and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Unlike them, we unite everyone for the sake of development. Modi is leading the country safely, focusing on development,” Shah said.
If voters ensure Radhakrishnan’s win here, and Modi’s win, India will go on to become a developed country, the home minister said, adding that everywhere in Tamil Nadu, people are telling him that the BJP will get more than 400 seats nationally.