Poachers strike again, kill gaur in Gudalur forest

NILGIRIS: The Gudalur forest division officials have formed a special team and begun an investigation into the suspected hunting of a gaur that happened a few days ago at O-Valley forest range.

Sources say the poachers used a sharp object to kill the animal as a mark was found in its neck. However, officials confirmed the animal was not killed using a gunshot. The poachers did not take the animal’s horn and meat.

This is second killing of a gaur at O-Valley forest range in Gudalur forest division in the last three months and third incident in the Nilgiris district in the last seven months.

Venkatesh Prabhu, the District Forest Officer of Gudalur, said “The forest range staff were on alert since April 8 as we have got a specific tip-off that the poachers may target gaur during Ramzan holidays.

“We have tightened up the security measures wherever gaurs are found in the range. However, on April 11, our team found a carcass of the gaur with marks on the animal’s neck indicating use of sharp objects. However, the back of the carcass had been eaten by carnivores and had scratch and bite marks.