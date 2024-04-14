Rahul Gandhi’s single ‘Baahubali’ campaign trumped PM’s multiple TN trips: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR : Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s single day campaign in the state has “beaten all the election trips” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state to seek votes.

Referring to the April 12 meet addressed at nearby Coimbatore by him and Gandhi, Stalin said the turnout and the rally was magnificent like the movie ‘Baahubali’, and the “total BJP was trumped,” by a single public meeting.“Rahul Gandhi has proven that Tamil Nadu people can be won over (ruled) only through love,” he said.

Slamming AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, Palaniswami has problems only with BJP state president K Annamalai and not with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Campaigning for Nilgiris and Tiruppur candidates A Raja (DMK) and K Subbarayan (CPI) respectively at Avinashi, Stalin accused the AIADMK of having a clandestine relationship with the BJP which is collapsing the country.