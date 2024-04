CHENNAI : In possibly the biggest seizure of gold by flying squad officials in Tamil Nadu, about 1,425kg of gold bars worth more than Rs 900 crore were seized by a team of officials from a van near Vandalur in Sriperumbudur constituency on Saturday.

Around 5pm on Saturday, flying squad officials stopped a car and a van travelling from Minjur to Sriperumbudur on the Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road (ORR) on suspicion.

The gold bars were found packed in boxes in the armoured van. While an armed guard and a driver were travelling in the van, one more person was travelling in the car.

According to sources, the people travelling in the vehicles, who claimed that they were associated with a cash management company, told officials that they were transporting the consignment to a warehouse in Sriperumbudur owned by their company.