Security arrangements for Lok Sabha polls all set: Vellore SP

VELLORE: District Superintendent of Police N Manivannan on Saturday initiated the distribution of caps, drinking water, cold drinks and buttermilk to traffic policemen stationed in Vellore Makkan signal, a drive to lessen the impact of scorching heat till the end of this summer season.

Speaking to media persons on the election preparedness measures, Manivannan assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure security during the voting process, as 380 paramilitary soldiers were deployed in the district for the same. Ninety personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police Force are expected to join as well, he said. At critical polling stations, he said, 500 security personnel would be deployed, with each jurisdiction monitored by an Immediate Action Team. Further, four mobile teams would be formed to tighten security, he added.

Vehicle inspections at checkpoints along the State border have intensified, said the officer, adding that over 1,000 ex-servicemen and retired policemen have signed up as volunteers. All the privately owned licensed firearms have been surrendered to the respective police stations in the district, he said. Further, 212 firearms have been allocated for bank security duty, he added.