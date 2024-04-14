Sub-registrar refuses to refund stamp duty, pulled up by court for contempt in TN

CHENNAI : A sub-registrar of Perumbakam faces contempt of court for failure to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 1.9 lakh that was collected based on a registration department circular dated March 30, 2023. The circular was quashed by the Madras High Court on March 30, 2023.

“The sub-registrar has shown scant respect to the order of the division bench of this court and has given a reply indicating that he cannot follow the judgment of the division bench unless a circular is issued by the inspector general of registration,” Justice N Satish Kumar said. The high court has asked the Perumbakkam sub registrar to appear in court on April 29. J Shanti had moved the petition after the sub-registrar refused to refund the excess stamp duty.

The Madras High Court had nullified a decision taken by the IG of registration on March 30, 2023, to collect stamp duty and registration charges on the basis of guideline value fixed for immovable properties in 2012 without following a December 2023 order to follow the guidelines issued in 2017 that reduced these values by 33%.