Tamil New Year greetings flood in from Governor and political leaders

CHENNAI : Governor RN Ravi and leaders of various political parties extended their Tamil New Year greetings to the people. In his message, Governor Ravi extended his warmest greetings to Tamils. “May the New Year bring good health, happiness, success and fulfillment to the lives of all. With new inspirations, energy and enthusiasm let us rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation,” he stated.

Union Minister L Murugan stated in his message that may all anti-Tamil forces disappear and equality and humanity increase in the spiritual land of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil New Year has come at the right time to gain momentum in everyone’s life, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai stated in greetings. Former CM O Panneerselvam, PMK leaders Dr S Ramadoss, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, former union minister and TMC chief GK Vasan, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former union minister Su Thirunavukkarasar, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala and others also extended their greetings.