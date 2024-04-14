Thudubattam is drum roll of poll campaigns in western TN

COIMBATORE : Participation of people is the key to the success of any elections, and political parties leave no stone unturned to draw their attention. Music and dance are an indispensable ritual in the festival of democracy. Thudumbattam, locally called as Jamab, is a must-have in every campaign in western districts of the state.

Each region has a traditional music associated with the culture of the people. It is Thudumbattam in the western districts. Before a candidate arrives, vibrant notes of Thudumbattam keeps the audience in rapt attention with their vibrant notes. In fact, some leaders have their own Jamab troupes.

In Coimbatore district, former AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty has been running the VCA Jamab group for more than 40 years. The performance of his troupe will be the highlight of every AIADMK event. After he jumped ship to the DMK, the troupe started performing in its campaigns. Enthralled by their performance, former CM J Jayalalithaa and the current CM M K Stalin have appreciated the troupe. “I formed the crew to perform during temple festivals and slowly it occupied a place in the political campaigns. Now it is an inevitable part in political campaigns and meetings,” Arukutty told TNIE.