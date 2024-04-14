Thudubattam is drum roll of poll campaigns in western TN
COIMBATORE : Participation of people is the key to the success of any elections, and political parties leave no stone unturned to draw their attention. Music and dance are an indispensable ritual in the festival of democracy. Thudumbattam, locally called as Jamab, is a must-have in every campaign in western districts of the state.
Each region has a traditional music associated with the culture of the people. It is Thudumbattam in the western districts. Before a candidate arrives, vibrant notes of Thudumbattam keeps the audience in rapt attention with their vibrant notes. In fact, some leaders have their own Jamab troupes.
In Coimbatore district, former AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty has been running the VCA Jamab group for more than 40 years. The performance of his troupe will be the highlight of every AIADMK event. After he jumped ship to the DMK, the troupe started performing in its campaigns. Enthralled by their performance, former CM J Jayalalithaa and the current CM M K Stalin have appreciated the troupe. “I formed the crew to perform during temple festivals and slowly it occupied a place in the political campaigns. Now it is an inevitable part in political campaigns and meetings,” Arukutty told TNIE.
Many prominent political figures in Coimbatore district, including former Minister SP Velumani, are adept at dancing to Jamab music. AIADMK’s Singanallur MLA K R Jayaram is now handling a team for Thudumbattam on its own. The BJP and other parties hire Jamab troupes for their campaigns. Grassroots level cadres are the strength of both DMK and AIADMK and most of them were influenced by the films, songs, and dances performed by their leaders. “Jamab gives cadre confidence in us that we are one among them,” Jayaram said.
NR Kannadasan, coordinator of a Jamab team works for a political party in Tiruppur said they become busy during elections. “Usually, we charge at least Rs 30,000 for a performance (of 6 hours). But in this election, we get a package for two weeks from a prominent party and they paid a good amount,” he said. The instruments include a tin drum covered by bull hide, base drums (Thudumbu), Uruttu (small drum), Muracas Jalra and Thasra (small drums with flat base). While one group plays these, another dances to the rhythmic beats. Initially, it was played only by Schedule Caste people. Now the trend has changed and all are learning it like Parai Isai,” Kannadasan said.