TVK's president refrains from campaigning for Congress candidates

CHENNAI: T Velmurugan, the president of Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, a partner in the DMK-led alliance, has avoided campaigning in constituencies where Congress is contesting, including his home turf Cuddalore, due to his long-standing discontent with the grand old party on various issues.

Despite TVK's disappointment with the DMK leadership for not allotting any seats to the party, Velmurugan has actively campaigned for candidates of the INDIA bloc, particularly in regions densely populated by the Vanniyar community, where the party enjoys a noticeable clout.

According to TVK functionaries, Velmurugan's decision stems from past grievances towards Congress, especially on the Sri Lankan Tamil issue. Velmurugan told TNIE that he had even stayed away from campaigning for Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 2021 Assembly election and local body elections.