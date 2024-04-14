TVK's president refrains from campaigning for Congress candidates

CHENNAI: T Velmurugan, the president of Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, a partner in the DMK-led alliance, has avoided campaigning in constituencies where Congress is contesting, including his home turf Cuddalore, due to his long-standing discontent with the grand old party on various issues.
Despite TVK's disappointment with the DMK leadership for not allotting any seats to the party, Velmurugan has actively campaigned for candidates of the INDIA bloc, particularly in regions densely populated by the Vanniyar community, where the party enjoys a noticeable clout.
According to TVK functionaries, Velmurugan's decision stems from past grievances towards Congress, especially on the Sri Lankan Tamil issue. Velmurugan told TNIE that he had even stayed away from campaigning for Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 2021 Assembly election and local body elections.
"Although I don't campaign for the Congress for their anti-Tamil behaviour in the past, I have deployed three of my brothers in Cuddalore parliament constituency, each handling two assembly constituencies. Moreover, I have convened two party workers' meetings in Cuddalore to ensure the party's active involvement in election work such as door-to-door campaigns," he said, adding that TVK's support to the INDIA bloc is unwavering.
Expressing their dissatisfaction, Congress functionaries told TNIE that Velmurugan has significant influence among Vanniyars in the northern and western districts, and Congress could have benefitted from his campaigns in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri and Puducherry constituencies.
In all the four constituencies, with PMK backing the NDA alliance, Velmurugan's campaign would play a crucial role in tackling their opposition electorally. "He should reconsider his decision as every MP seat and every vote matters in this ideological battle against the saffron party," they said.