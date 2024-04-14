Water scarcity: Protesters lay siege to Hosur City Municipal Corporation office

KRISHNAGIRI: Around 30 people laid siege to the Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) office on Saturday with empty pots seeking to rectify water scarcity in their area. The protestors are residents of Kamaraj Nagar in Ward 4.

V Jeeva, a resident, said “We took the issue to our ward councillor Arumugam, but he failed to respond to us properly. Two borewells in our area are dysfunctional. Last week Corporation officials visited the spot and assured us to rebore but they didn’t keep their promise, forcing us to lay siege to the office so that concerned officials look into the issue. Two weeks ago, two people from two houses attacked each other over a water-related issue,” she told the media.

Seconding her, B Venkatesh, coordinator, ward 4, public welfare association, said, “ Out of the five borewells in the vicinity of Kamaraj Nagar three are dysfunctional. Last week officials had assured to fix them. We are waiting to rebore one borewell to avoid water scarcity. Over 300 families are affected due to water scarcity in Kamaraj Nagar and Thulasiammal Nagar.”