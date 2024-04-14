We support BJP as nation needs good PM: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

Whom do you think the community vote bank of Theni would favour, as DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan and you belong to the same community?

Theni is a cosmopolitan constituency. Candidates from all communities, including Muslims, had been elected from this constituency since 1952. People will always elect the right person, no matter how strong the community-based campaigns are.

Do you think the BJP alliance will be able to garner votes even after AIADMK leaving the alliance?

When I started AMMK, I didn’t have an alliance with the BJP. But as the AMMK wishes to elect a good prime minister for the nation, we got into the NDA alliance. If elected, I need the support of the PM to implement developmental projects in Theni. In 1999-2004, with the support of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, I brought several welfare projects to the place.

Do you have any suspicions over the Kodanad decoity-cum murder case, which is under control of your family members.

At that time my aunt Sasikala was in prison and I was arrested too. Only a watchman was there. Those who entered the bungalow believed Amma had in her custody records on corrupt ministers. People know very well who all are involved in this heist and murder incident.

You say you are following the principles of Jayalalithaa but she had always been against an alliance with BJP. How can you justify AMMK’s alliance with the saffron party?

If Amma was alive, we would have followed her stand. At present, the nation needs a good PM. Hence, AMMK has taken this stand to support Narendra Modi whose performance is well appreciated by leaders across the globe.

How do you look at the prospects of EPS and his criticisms about you?

People know very well that who selected EPS as CM. He expelled my aunt Sasikala when she was in the prison. He doesn’t have any eligibility to criticise others. People of Tamil Nadu will teach him a lesson by casting votes against his candidates.