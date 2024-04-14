Will address issues around honorarium scheme after poll: Udhayanidhi Stalin

THOOTHUKUDI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured to sort out the issues pertaining to the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (honorarium for women) scheme after the elections. Minister Udhayanidhi was on a canvassing trail, soliciting votes for Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Stating that the DMK-led government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 3, shuttered the Sterlite Copper plant, and implemented the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme, among others, as promised by Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, the BJP-led centre had not walked its talk as it has failed to create employment, he said.

Talking about the free bus pass provision that was brought in for women in 2021, Udhayanidhi said that women have made up for over six crore travels on pink buses in Thoothukudi so far. Additionally, 26,000 students are being directly benefited from the CM's morning breakfast scheme, he said, and noted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognising the step as a wonder scheme to attract students to schools. Responding to concerns over rejection of applications of several women, who wanted to avail of the honorarium of Rs 1,000, and the right beneficiaries not having received it yet, Udhayanidhi said that he would look into the shortcomings after the elections.