16-year-old boy stabs stepmother to death amid argument

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) police for allegedly murdering his stepmother in a village near Annur on Saturday.

The deceased was a 35-year-old woman who is a native of Pudukkottai district. She was residing at Pananthoppu Mayil village. Preliminary investigation revealed that her husband was previously married and had two sons. He married her a few years ago and they have a six-year-old daughter. The woman was murdered by her husband’s younger son from his first marriage. He started helping his father at his fish shop after completing his SSLC last year, said police sources.

A month ago, the woman fell sick and her husband started to stay with her. This triggered an argument between him and his first wife. Suspecting that his stepmother was responsible for the trouble at home, the boy went to stepmother’s house, accusing her of spoiling the peace in their family.

During the argument, the boy allegedly stabbed his stepmother with a knife and fled. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. A case was filed at Annur police station and the police arrested the minor on Sunday morning and sent him to the juvenile home.