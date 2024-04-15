Tiruchy: After legal battle, this Sri Lankan Tamil is now Kottapattu camp’s 1st voter

TIRUCHY: “I am going to vote for the first time in the general election and assert that I am an Indian. I was dreaming of this opportunity for decades; now I feel I belong here,” said Nalini Kirubakaran, 38, who resides in the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Kottapattu in Tiruchy.

Nalini was born in Mandapam camp, a refugee centre in Rameswaram, in 1986. Her journey from being a stateless citizen to the first refugee of the Kottapattu camp to get voting rights began in 2021 when she moved the Madras High Court after her application for an Indian passport was rejected by a regional passport office.

On August 12, 2022, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court headed by Justice GR Swaminathan directed authorities to issue an Indian passport to Nalini, citing her birth certificate from Mandapam.

Notably, a person born in India between 26 January 1950 and 1 July 1987 is a “citizen by birth”, as per Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1995.

Eventually, she secured her passport, but continues to reside in the rehabilitation camp, with special permission from the district collector, to be with her family. “I have memorised the names of all the Tiruchy candidates,” said Nalini as her advocate Romeo Roy urged the candidates to seek her support.