AIADMK has blessings of MGR & Jaya: Edappadi Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Reacting to Annamalai’s statement that the AIADMK will cease to exist after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Palaniswami on Sunday said,

“Those trying to destroy the AIADMK will vanish and they should look at the present condition of those who have tried to break and disable the party in the past and realise what would happen.”

Campaigning for Kallakurichi AIADMK candidate R Kumaraguru at Attur, Palaniswami said, “Without even completing five years in politics Annamalai is stating that he will destroy our party. No one has been born to destabilise the AIADMK party, which has ruled for 30 years. Those who are trying to destroy the party will be destroyed. This is history.” Criticising Chief Minister M K Stalin, Palaniswami said “Stalin has election fever and so is defaming me and the AIADMK where he goes”.

He added that the AIADMK party has the blessings of MGR and Jayalalithaa. “Even if thousands of Stalins come, they can do nothing to the AIADMK,” he said.