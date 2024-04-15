DMK seeks nullification of rules on election advertisements, Madras HC asks ECI to respond

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India to file a reply to the petition moved by the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, DMK, challenging the legality of a clause in the rules governing the pre-certification of poll advertisements by political parties that says that appeals against decisions of Chief Electoral Office (CEO) can be filed only before the Supreme Court.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, after hearing the petition challenging the vires of Clause 3.8 of the Handbook for CEOs and DEOs on Media Matters, 2024, along with three other petitions on rejection of permissions for advertisements, asked the ECI to file the reply on April 17, 2024 and subsequently, adjourned the hearing to the same date.

The petition was filed by RS Bharathi, former MP and DMK’s organisation secretary, challenging the Clause 3 (3.8) - Part B of the Handbook released on August 24, 2023, which provides for filing appeals against the decisions of the State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (SLMCMC) headed by the CEO on pre-certification of poll advertisements only before the Supreme Court.

According to Clause 3.8, the MCMC has the right to refuse certification for an advertisement that it does not find fit to be published in the media. Appeals can be made against the decision of both District level MCMC and Additional / Joint CEO-level Committee to SLMCMC headed by CEO of the State. Only, the Supreme Court of India can entertain the appeal against the order of SLMCMC on pre-certification.