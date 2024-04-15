Dravidian majors did nothing for people of Villupuram: Anbumani Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: While campaigning for PMK candidate Murali Shankar in Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, the party president, Anbumani Ramadoss, said both Dravidian majors did nothing for the people of Villupuram and it was high time the people demanded a change in the state of affairs. “The year 2026 will see the formation of a state government that is not headed by a Dravidian party,” he said.

“The DMK has not brought any welfare scheme to Villupuram, but instead it developed the culture of alcoholism which now is paving the way for drug abuse. This district falls last in the list development and education. Previous MP Ravikumar did nothing for the constituency’s welfare. This time, the PMK-BJP alliance has fielded a youngster for the Lok Sabha polls, who will work for the development of all the sectors,” Anbumani added.

He also claimed that despite Dr Ramadoss bringing up the issue multiple times in the past, the DMK-led government did not grant the 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars.

“We begged the grandfather then, now do we have to beg the grandson (Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin) as well? No, because we grant us the rights after forming our own government in 2026,” he said.

Furthermore, the PMK leader claimed that the DMK government treated Dalits in the cabinet as second-class citizens. “Of the 34 portfolios, only the last were reserved for Dalit ministers,” he said.