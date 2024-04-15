Flying squad teams favour DMK: Nainar Nagendran

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that the flying squad team (FST) officials are biased towards DMK functionaries, BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said that the FST officials have been targeting him and checking his vehicles thrice a day, thereby disrupting his poll campaigns.

Addressing media persons here, Nagendran said, “The DMK has been distributing money to several voters. Despite this, FST officials are targeting me alone and checking my vehicles three times a day. Even the hotel, where I had stayed, and the houses of my friends were raided. I am unable to campaign properly because of such actions.”

He further said that the DMK has brought in more ministers to campaign in Tirunelveli in a bid to prevent the BJP from securing the seat. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Ambasamudram on Monday, and will campaign for BJP candidates in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar constituencies,” Nagendran said.

Listing out his poll promises, the leader assured that he will take measures to set up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas in Tirunelveli, if voted to power.